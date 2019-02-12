Protest Tomorrow Against Deportations of Refugees From Iceland - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Protest Tomorrow Against Deportations of Refugees From Iceland

Published February 12, 2019

Aliya Uteuova
Words by
Photos by
No Borders Iceland

On Wednesday, Feb. 13, No Borders Iceland and numerous asylum seekers will hold a protest against the deportation of refugees in Iceland. The group pushes for changes in Iceland’s immigration and asylum seekers policies, as well as a stop to the use of the Dublin Regulation.

Even though more than half of Icelanders are welcome to refugees, No Borders reports that out of 790 asylum applicants in 2018, only 160 got approved. The other 630, according to No Borders, were deported or bribed to leave the country.

“Now in 2019, no official numbers have been released but the refugees have had enough. The protest cannot wait, since there will be many deportations in the next weeks,” the event text reads in part. “It is clear that by closing their borders, European countries prioritise racism and nationalism over compassion, solidarity and human lives. In spite of being among the most marginalised groups in society, refugees have the courage to resist.”

Last August, Minister of Justice Sigríður Á. Andersen proposed a new regulation that would pay asylum seekers up to €1,000 to withdraw their applications.

The protest will start at 16:00 in front of Hallgrímskirkja, and protesters will walk to Austurvöllur—the square in front of Parliament—for a solidarity gathering.

Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Hatari Claim To Have Hired Christian Conservative Who Denounced Them

Hatari Claim To Have Hired Christian Conservative Who Denounced Them

by

News
Members Of Iceland’s Pagan Faith Nearly Quadruple Over Past Decade

Members Of Iceland’s Pagan Faith Nearly Quadruple Over Past Decade

by

News
Car Rental Company Rolled Back Odometers, Says They Will Pay Damages

Car Rental Company Rolled Back Odometers, Says They Will Pay Damages

by

News
Former Statesman Accused Of Sex Offences Threatens To Sue Public Broadcasting

Former Statesman Accused Of Sex Offences Threatens To Sue Public Broadcasting

by

News
One Of Iceland’s Largest Labour Unions Ready To Strike If Necessary

One Of Iceland’s Largest Labour Unions Ready To Strike If Necessary

by

News
Nara Walker On Icelandic Court Ruling: “My Dignity Has Been Pulled Apart”

Nara Walker On Icelandic Court Ruling: “My Dignity Has Been Pulled Apart”

by

Show Me More!