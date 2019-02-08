One-Winged Duck, Adopted By Icelandic Family, Now Has Own Instagram Account - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Instagram

An eider duck who lost one of its wings to a stray cat and was subsequently adopted by an Icelandic family last December now has her own Instagram account.

When we last reported on the duck, she had recently been taken in by a Reykjavík family, and quickly adopted to her new life. The duck, whose name is Búkolla, has now opened her own Instagram account.

While the account has just been launched, it already has a host of videos and photos of Búkolla’s daily life. Highlights includes this adorable video of Búkolla taking a bath and, in another video, intently watching some other feathered friends on television.

View this post on Instagram Ferðastiklur A post shared by Búkolla (@0ndin) on Jan 24, 2019 at 12:39pm PST

MBL reports that 17-year-old Sara Hlín Geirs­dótt­ir spends the most amount of time caring for Búkolla, and is likely the mind behind the Instagram account.

As ducks can live up to 20 years old, and as Búkolla could never fend for herself in the wild, she will likely be a member of this family for many years to come.