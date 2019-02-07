RuPaul's Drag Race Queens Won An Unforgettable Trip To Iceland - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Benjamin Lennox/VH1

Last Friday, Feb. 1, two queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars won a mega-packed trip of a lifetime to Iceland.

Two winners of the episode’s makeover challenge, Monet X Change and Naomi Smalls, received one of the biggest prizes in the hit reality program’s history.

The trip includes luxury tours, a four-night stay at Canopy by Hilton Reykjavík, culinary indulgences at Iceland’s best restaurants, photoshoots with Kristín María and of course, countless parties and drag show extravaganzas.

Last year, Drag-Súgur, Reykjavík’s drag performance group, traveled to the US for the biggest drag convention in the world: RuPaul’s DragCon LA. They met RuPaul, as well as a producer of the series, who showed interest in bringing Icelandic flair to the show. Pink Iceland, Omnom Chocolate and WOW Air all got on board with Drag-Súgur and put together a jam-packed, main challenge prize—and what a prize it is.

There are two more episodes left of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 4, and Gógó Starr, Drag Queen of Iceland, hosts public viewings of the episodes every Saturday night at Loft Hostel in Reykjavík. This is a perfect opportunity to gather your friends and root for your favourite queens.

It would be rude to not mention that DETOX, one of the most famous queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, is coming to Iceland in March. She will be hosting Rainbow Reykjavik, a major pride festival started by Pink Iceland in 2011.

Get your tickets to see DETOX alongside local Icelandic queens at Pink Party: Masquerade Ball on March 9.