Iceland Preparing To Establish Third Internet Connection With Europe - The Reykjavik Grapevine

The company which oversees Iceland’s internet connection with Europe is in preparations to lay a third cable between the country and the continent, RÚV reports. Internet speeds in Iceland have increased significantly over the past year, and the additional cable is expected to increase connectivity security.

A research vessel is being tasked with mapping the sea floor by the end of the summer, with the planned path for the undersea cable stretching from Grindavík, on the southwest coast of Iceland, to Killala, in northwest Ireland.

The costs for the research and construction are expected to be considerable. The research alone will cost about 260 million ISK, with the actual laying of the cable clocking in at 5 billion ISK. However, the cost is expected to pay off, as it increases the security of Iceland’s internet connection.

The first internet cable connecting Iceland to Europe, Farice-1, was laid in 2003. This line was beset with problems, disconnecting at least 15 times through 2004 and 2005, due to rats in Scotland gnawing through the cable. A second cable, Danice, was laid in 2009, making Iceland’s internet connection with Europe more secure still.

Iceland’s internet speeds have improved significantly between 2017 and 2018. Last year, the country was ranked 47 out of 50 in terms of speed—today, Iceland is in 34th place.