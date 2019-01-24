Man Charged With Manslaughter And Arson In South Iceland Housefire - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Man Charged With Manslaughter And Arson In South Iceland Housefire

Published January 24, 2019

Andie Fontaine
Two suspects believed to be involved in a housefire in Selfoss last year have been charged; one for manslaughter and arson, the other with not intervening.

RÚV reports that a man, who was arrested shortly after the blaze erupted and has been in custody since then, has also been charged with manslaughter by carelessness.

A woman, who was also arrested in connection with the case, has been charged with not doing anything within her power to stop the housefire from happening.

Firefighters who arrived on the scene last year were informed that there were two people still inside the house. Unfortunately, the fire spread through the house too quickly and the blaze was too powerful to reach the people inside, and they perished in the blaze.

When official court proceedings will begin on the matter has still not been determined. The motivations for starting the housefire in the first place are not known at the time of this writing.

