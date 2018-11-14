Yellow Weather Warning In Effect Across East Iceland

The Icelandic Meteorological Office has issued a yellow weather warning across the Northeast, Eastern Coastal Areas, East Fjords and the South East of Iceland as for tomorrow morning.

Yellow weather warnings signal challenging conditions, specifically for drivers. The most dangerous areas to be expected are mountainous terrain, due to the forecast of severe winds.

The official warning for most of the Northeast reads, “Gale with mean wind 10-18 m/s, windiest in mountainous terrain. Moderate snow and blowing snow can be expected with limited or poor visibility and deteriorating road conditions. The weather could cause transport disturbances and travellers advised to show caution.”

For the East Fjords and the South East, “sustained wind speed of 15-23 m/s can be expected. Strong wind gust expected near mountains which locally may exceed 30 m/s, especially between Skaftafell and Hofn, which can be hazardous for vehicles that are sensitive to winds.”

As always, if you plan on driving around Iceland, consult the official site of the Icelandic Met Office and check road conditions first. It could save your rental car, or your life.