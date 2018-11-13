News
VIDEO: Outlaw Sheep Family In Iceland Visit Health Clinic, Later Apprehended

Published November 13, 2018

A ewe and her two lambs visited a health clinic in Eskifjörður, in east Iceland, yesterday. The family have been evading being herded all autumn long, but are now back in custody.

Eskifjörður resident Sæv­ar Guðjóns­son told MBL that this particular sheep family has been very elusive.

“That sheep has been there up in the mountains all autumn long, and there has been no way to get her back down,” he told reporters. One person who attempted to round her up was unsuccessful, and ended up at the local health clinic with a twisted ankle.

Inexplicably, the sheep and her two lambs returned to town and visited the health clinic in question, gaining entry by making use of the automatic doors. Sævar, who witnessed the incident, captured the moment on video.

“It raises the question of whether the sheep was checking up on [the herder],” Sævar said with a laugh.

Other herders, learning of the sheeps’ arrival, descended upon the health clinic and successfully herded them. It is still unknown why these sheep visited the health clinic. Perhaps we will never know.

