News
Iceland’s Puffin, Although Threatened, Still Appears On Menus

Iceland’s Puffin, Although Threatened, Still Appears On Menus

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Magnus Manske/Wikimedia Commons

Published November 8, 2018

Despite being officially classified as threatened, and considered at the verge of extinction, one can still find the Atlantic puffin being offered in restaurants around Iceland. Tourists aware of the bird’s status—as well as those taken by its cuteness—have often reacted badly to learning puffin can be ordered off menus.

Páll Ásgeir Ásgeirsson, a tour guide and former journalist, told Fréttablaðið that he has taken to telling tourists to boycott any restaurants who offer puffin.

“I consider it unethical and a bit stupid of restaurants to support puffin hunting in this manner,” he told reporters. “The sooner it ends the better.”

Tourists that Páll has guided have often reacted with shock and sadness to learn Icelanders still serve puffins in restaurants, he says. Not solely because the bird is adorable, but also because many of them are aware that puffin populations have been struggling, to the point where the bird is now in danger of extinction.

Despite the scientific data backing up the puffin’s status, hunting the birds is still permitted in Iceland. The hunting season has, though, been reduced to only about 46 days of the year, from July 1 to August 15. It is still too soon to tell whether a shortened hunting season has helped the population, or if greater restrictions—if not an outright hunting ban—will be needed.

Latest

News
Co-Editor Of Icelandic Newspaper Defends Trump’s Attack On The Free Press

Co-Editor Of Icelandic Newspaper Defends Trump’s Attack On The Free Press

by

US President Donald Trump has received widespread criticism for once again attacking a reporter doing their job, but he can

News
Iceland Tops EU & EFTA Carbon Emissions, Air Transport And Metal Production Most To Blame

Iceland Tops EU & EFTA Carbon Emissions, Air Transport And Metal Production Most To Blame

by

Iceland has the highest per capita carbon dioxide emissions from the economy of any country in the EU and EFTA,

News
Two Icelanders Arrested For Major Cocaine Smuggling Attempt In Australia

Two Icelanders Arrested For Major Cocaine Smuggling Attempt In Australia

by

Two Icelandic men were arrested for smuggling and possessing nearly seven kilos of cocaine in Australia, the Herald Sun reports.

News
Failed Icelandic Bank Linked to Manchester City Scandal

Failed Icelandic Bank Linked to Manchester City Scandal

by

An investigation by German magazine Der Spiegel shows that a subsidiary of a failed Icelandic bank was deeply involved in

News
New Podcast About Trans People In Iceland Launches

New Podcast About Trans People In Iceland Launches

by

If you’re trans and want to hear what trans folks in Iceland are experiencing, or if you’re not trans but

News
Child Born In Iceland Denied Residence Permit

Child Born In Iceland Denied Residence Permit

by

A child born to parents from Serbia and Montenegro has been denied a residence permit in Iceland, but has been

Show Me More!