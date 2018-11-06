News
A Safer Airwaves, Thanks To Slut Walk

A Safer Airwaves, Thanks To Slut Walk

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Magnús Andersen

Published November 6, 2018

Iceland Airwaves has teamed up with Reykjavík Slut Walk to make the festival experience safer and more fun for everyone.

This year, according to a statement posted on the Airwaves official site, Hrönn Stefánsdóttir, a nurse and head of emergency services for victims of sexual abuse, will brief all security personnel at the music festival about handling reports of sexual violence and abuse. In addition, all official Airwaves venues “are clearly marked, notifying guests to let staff know if they experience or see any unwanted behavior.”

Further, there will be a panel where the topic of discussion will be “what promoters can do to make concerts and live music events safer spaces for concert goers.”

As the announcement points out, a recent study conducted in Britain found that 43% of female festival hoers experienced sexual harassment or abuse, thus underlining the need for this security drive.

Be on the lookout for the flyer below at any given Airwaves venue.

Latest

News
Failed Icelandic Bank Linked to Manchester City Scandal

Failed Icelandic Bank Linked to Manchester City Scandal

by

An investigation by German magazine Der Spiegel shows that a subsidiary of a failed Icelandic bank was deeply involved in

News
New Podcast About Trans People In Iceland Launches

New Podcast About Trans People In Iceland Launches

by

If you’re trans and want to hear what trans folks in Iceland are experiencing, or if you’re not trans but

News
Child Born In Iceland Denied Residence Permit

Child Born In Iceland Denied Residence Permit

by

A child born to parents from Serbia and Montenegro has been denied a residence permit in Iceland, but has been

News
Icelandair Group Buys Out WOW Air

Icelandair Group Buys Out WOW Air

by

Beleaguered budget airline WOW Air has been completely bought out by Icelandair Group, Viðskiptablaðið reports. The board of Icelandair Group

News
Stormy Weather To Roll Over Iceland Tomorrow

Stormy Weather To Roll Over Iceland Tomorrow

by

No corner of Iceland will be safe from high winds tomorrow, the latest alert from the Icelandic Met Office details.

News
Plane Returns To Keflavík Airport After Vape Ignites On Board

Plane Returns To Keflavík Airport After Vape Ignites On Board

by

A Wizz Air Airbus flight from Keflavík International Airport to Poland was forced to turn around and land again shortly

Show Me More!