A Safer Airwaves, Thanks To Slut Walk

Iceland Airwaves has teamed up with Reykjavík Slut Walk to make the festival experience safer and more fun for everyone.

This year, according to a statement posted on the Airwaves official site, Hrönn Stefánsdóttir, a nurse and head of emergency services for victims of sexual abuse, will brief all security personnel at the music festival about handling reports of sexual violence and abuse. In addition, all official Airwaves venues “are clearly marked, notifying guests to let staff know if they experience or see any unwanted behavior.”

Further, there will be a panel where the topic of discussion will be “what promoters can do to make concerts and live music events safer spaces for concert goers.”

As the announcement points out, a recent study conducted in Britain found that 43% of female festival hoers experienced sexual harassment or abuse, thus underlining the need for this security drive.

Be on the lookout for the flyer below at any given Airwaves venue.