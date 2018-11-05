News
Stormy Weather To Roll Over Iceland Tomorrow

Stormy Weather To Roll Over Iceland Tomorrow

Andie Fontaine
Words by

Published November 5, 2018

No corner of Iceland will be safe from high winds tomorrow, the latest alert from the Icelandic Met Office details.

Very early tomorrow morning, winds reaching speeds of 15 to 23 metres per second are expected to land, lasting for approximately 24 hours. All parts of the country will be affected, albeit some more than others.

The Breiðafjörður area, which extends from the north coast of Snæfellsnes up to the south coast of the Westfjörds, will by mid-morning see gusts reaching speeds of up to 35 metres per second. These conditions are not at all suited to driving, so if you are in that area during that time, stay off the road.

Meanwhile, in the Westfjords, the high winds may also bring snow or sleet by midday tomorrow. South Iceland will get sleet and rain which, combined with the high winds, will also make driving in the region extremely hazardous.

All this being the case, tomorrow’s travel conditions call for extra caution. Do check the weather and road conditions before you travel—but again, do not hit the road tomorrow if you will be in the Breiðafjörður area at that time.

Latest

News
Icelandair Group Buys Out WOW Air

Icelandair Group Buys Out WOW Air

by

Beleaguered budget airline WOW Air has been completely bought out by Icelandair Group, Viðskiptablaðið reports. The board of Icelandair Group

News
Plane Returns To Keflavík Airport After Vape Ignites On Board

Plane Returns To Keflavík Airport After Vape Ignites On Board

by

A Wizz Air Airbus flight from Keflavík International Airport to Poland was forced to turn around and land again shortly

News
Seen Zine Vol. 2: Young Reykjavík Zeitgeist

Seen Zine Vol. 2: Young Reykjavík Zeitgeist

by

SEEN Zine, the brainchild of Anna Maggý & Júlía Tómasdóttir, is a book where the subject matter is young and

News
DJ Flugvél Og Geimskip: The Video Game

DJ Flugvél Og Geimskip: The Video Game

by

Musician and artist dj. flugvél og geimskip has just released a video game, and it’s everything you’d expect a video

News
All Your Northern Lights Resources On A Single Site

All Your Northern Lights Resources On A Single Site

by

A new website has been launched that gives you detailed information about the northern lights, their current status, and the

News
Icelandic Bank Loses Millions in Airline Bankruptcy

Icelandic Bank Loses Millions in Airline Bankruptcy

by

Arion Bank announced in its third quarter report that it lost 2.5 billion ISK ($20.7 million USD) in the bankruptcy

Show Me More!