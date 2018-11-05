Stormy Weather To Roll Over Iceland Tomorrow

No corner of Iceland will be safe from high winds tomorrow, the latest alert from the Icelandic Met Office details.

Very early tomorrow morning, winds reaching speeds of 15 to 23 metres per second are expected to land, lasting for approximately 24 hours. All parts of the country will be affected, albeit some more than others.

The Breiðafjörður area, which extends from the north coast of Snæfellsnes up to the south coast of the Westfjörds, will by mid-morning see gusts reaching speeds of up to 35 metres per second. These conditions are not at all suited to driving, so if you are in that area during that time, stay off the road.

Meanwhile, in the Westfjords, the high winds may also bring snow or sleet by midday tomorrow. South Iceland will get sleet and rain which, combined with the high winds, will also make driving in the region extremely hazardous.

All this being the case, tomorrow’s travel conditions call for extra caution. Do check the weather and road conditions before you travel—but again, do not hit the road tomorrow if you will be in the Breiðafjörður area at that time.