Two Men Falsely Accused Of Counterfeiting In Iceland

Two Men Falsely Accused Of Counterfeiting In Iceland

Andie Fontaine
Art Bicnick

Published October 31, 2018

The two foreign men who were arrested while trying to exchange coins for paper money, under suspicion of counterfeiting, were released from custody. The accusations against them turned out to be completely false. This development was brought to light through an announcement from the capital area police, RÚV reports.

As reported, the two men, who are from abroad and do not live in Iceland, showed up at the Landsbanki on Borgartún on Monday with a large sack of coins. They took these coins to a coin counting machine, which is typically used to convert large quantities of spare change into paper money.

For reasons that were not disclosed, employees attempted to stop the men from using the machine, and the men resisted these attempts. Police were then called to the scene, and the suspects were led out of the building in handcuffs.

While in custody, police examined the coins and found they were not counterfeit after all. There is no word on whether or not the two will file charges against the person who called the cops on them.

