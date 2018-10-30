News
Snow And Sleet Moving From East To West Across Iceland Today

Snow And Sleet Moving From East To West Across Iceland Today

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Wikimedia Commons

Published October 30, 2018

You might want to exercise great caution if you’re thinking about traveling east today.

RÚV reports that a storm is rolling in, starting in East Iceland. This will be a rain storm while out at sea, but once it reaches land, this is highly likely to turn to sleet or snow.

As it travels west throughout the day, it will drop even more snow and sleet along with it. That said, the forecast has been wildly unpredictable over the past 24 hours, so it is still uncertain if snow will reach the greater Reykjavík area.

Snowfall is likely to continue tomorrow across the country, but the southwest will remain relatively spared. Temperatures in the south may even reach as high as 6°. Do not let that give you a false sense of security, though. Forecasters see plenty of foul weather in the cards in the coming days.

As always, if you are planning on traveling through the Icelandic countryside, there are two things you must check first: the weather and road conditions. If weather or road conditions where you’re traveling through or to look questionable, err on the side of caution and wait it out—losing a day of travel is far better than losing your life or needing to be rescued.

Latest

News
Most Icelanders Support Ban On Single-Use Plastic Bags In Stores

Most Icelanders Support Ban On Single-Use Plastic Bags In Stores

by

Nearly two-thirds of Icelanders support a blanket ban on single-use plastic bags in retail stores, according to the results of

News
Suspected Counterfeiters Arrested In Icelandic Bank

Suspected Counterfeiters Arrested In Icelandic Bank

by

Two men were arrested at the Landsbanki branch in Borgartún yesterday, RÚV reports, suspected of trying to get actual cash

News
Pumpkins Are Selling Out Across Iceland

Pumpkins Are Selling Out Across Iceland

by

If ever there was needed an objective measure of how popular Halloween is becoming in Iceland, consider the Pumpkin Index.

News
Two Icelanders Who Attempted To Block A Refugee’s Deportation Arraigned, Tell Their Story

Two Icelanders Who Attempted To Block A Refugee’s Deportation Arraigned, Tell Their Story

by

Ragnheiður Freyja Kristínardóttir and Jórunn Edda Helgadóttir, two Icelanders who attempted to stop the deportation of a refugee on board

News
New Batch Of Names Accepted And Rejected By Iceland’s Naming Committee

New Batch Of Names Accepted And Rejected By Iceland’s Naming Committee

by

While the future of Iceland’s Naming Committee may be drawing to a close, they are still in the process of

News
VIDEO: Batons And Pepper Spray Used Against Naked Man In Kópavogur

VIDEO: Batons And Pepper Spray Used Against Naked Man In Kópavogur

by

A naked man who broke into a house late last night was met by two police officers who sought to

Show Me More!