Snow And Sleet Moving From East To West Across Iceland Today

You might want to exercise great caution if you’re thinking about traveling east today.

RÚV reports that a storm is rolling in, starting in East Iceland. This will be a rain storm while out at sea, but once it reaches land, this is highly likely to turn to sleet or snow.

As it travels west throughout the day, it will drop even more snow and sleet along with it. That said, the forecast has been wildly unpredictable over the past 24 hours, so it is still uncertain if snow will reach the greater Reykjavík area.

Snowfall is likely to continue tomorrow across the country, but the southwest will remain relatively spared. Temperatures in the south may even reach as high as 6°. Do not let that give you a false sense of security, though. Forecasters see plenty of foul weather in the cards in the coming days.

As always, if you are planning on traveling through the Icelandic countryside, there are two things you must check first: the weather and road conditions. If weather or road conditions where you’re traveling through or to look questionable, err on the side of caution and wait it out—losing a day of travel is far better than losing your life or needing to be rescued.