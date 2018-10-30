News
Most Icelanders Support Ban On Single-Use Plastic Bags In Stores

Most Icelanders Support Ban On Single-Use Plastic Bags In Stores

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Malcolm Kenneth Fraser

Published October 30, 2018

Nearly two-thirds of Icelanders support a blanket ban on single-use plastic bags in retail stores, according to the results of a new poll from Market and Media Research, Kjarninn reports.

According to the results, 62% said they were very supportive (41%) or rather supportive (21%) of such a ban. By contrast, only 21% said they were very against (9%) or rather against (12%) the idea. 17% had no opinion on the matter.

As always, the demographic background tells a more detailed story.

In terms of party affiliation, voters for the Social Democrats were most supportive of a plastic bag ban (71%), followed by the Pirates (69%) and the Left-Greens (64%). The highest levels of opposition to the ban came from voters for the Independence Party (41%), followed by the Reform Party (28%), the Progressives and the People’s Party (both at 27%).

Women (69%) were more supportive of the ban than men (54%), but opposition to the ban increased with the age of the respondent, while a higher level of education correlated with support.

Opposition to the ban also rose with income level. 57% of those making 1 million ISK per month or more supported the ban, as compared to 63% of those making less than 400,000 ISK per month.

Latest

News
Suspected Counterfeiters Arrested In Icelandic Bank

Suspected Counterfeiters Arrested In Icelandic Bank

by

Two men were arrested at the Landsbanki branch in Borgartún yesterday, RÚV reports, suspected of trying to get actual cash

News
Snow And Sleet Moving From East To West Across Iceland Today

Snow And Sleet Moving From East To West Across Iceland Today

by

You might want to exercise great caution if you’re thinking about traveling east today. RÚV reports that a storm is

News
Pumpkins Are Selling Out Across Iceland

Pumpkins Are Selling Out Across Iceland

by

If ever there was needed an objective measure of how popular Halloween is becoming in Iceland, consider the Pumpkin Index.

News
Two Icelanders Who Attempted To Block A Refugee’s Deportation Arraigned, Tell Their Story

Two Icelanders Who Attempted To Block A Refugee’s Deportation Arraigned, Tell Their Story

by

Ragnheiður Freyja Kristínardóttir and Jórunn Edda Helgadóttir, two Icelanders who attempted to stop the deportation of a refugee on board

News
New Batch Of Names Accepted And Rejected By Iceland’s Naming Committee

New Batch Of Names Accepted And Rejected By Iceland’s Naming Committee

by

While the future of Iceland’s Naming Committee may be drawing to a close, they are still in the process of

News
VIDEO: Batons And Pepper Spray Used Against Naked Man In Kópavogur

VIDEO: Batons And Pepper Spray Used Against Naked Man In Kópavogur

by

A naked man who broke into a house late last night was met by two police officers who sought to

Show Me More!