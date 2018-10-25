News
Iceland’s Pirates Propose 10 Random People Get To Address Parliament Directly Each Month

Iceland’s Pirates Propose 10 Random People Get To Address Parliament Directly Each Month

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published October 25, 2018

Pirate Party members of Parliament have submitted a new bill that proposes an interesting experiment in direct democracy.

The bill, co-signed by every MP for the party, proposes that ten people on the voter registry be chosen at random each month. These ten would then be permitted to address Parliament directly on any particular issue Parliament is discussing, with a maximum speaking time of two minutes. Further regulations would be decided by the Prime Minister’s committee. If passed, the bill as a new law would go into effect on the first of September 2019.

As the bill points out, there is no precedent for this proposal in any other Nordic country.

The language of the bill clarifies that citizens—the only people who can vote in parliamentary elections—would not be permitted to submit actual legislation. Rather, they would simply be allowed to give a two-minute speech to Parliament, during a parliamentary session, although only elected members of Parliament would be allowed to cast votes on legislation on this day, as always.

“The co-signed believe that with the approval of this bill, Parliament will be a guiding light in the development of democracy and public participation in politics,” the bill concludes.

The bill has only just been entered Parliament, and will need to go through committee hearings before a final vote is taken.

Latest

News
Magma Possibly Growing Under Öræfajökull

Magma Possibly Growing Under Öræfajökull

by

There are strong indications that magma is gathering in the volcano under the Öræfajökull glacier, which may be a sign

News
Gender Wage Gap In Iceland Difficult To Measure

Gender Wage Gap In Iceland Difficult To Measure

by

The gender wage gap in Iceland, when numerous extenuating elements are factored in, has decreased between 2008 and 2016, Kjarninn

News
Icelandic Queer Rights Groups Release Joint Statement On New US Anti-Trans & Intersex Memo

Icelandic Queer Rights Groups Release Joint Statement On New US Anti-Trans & Intersex Memo

by

In response to a memo recently issued by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), four queer rights

News
Women In Iceland Go On Strike Today

Women In Iceland Go On Strike Today

by

Today, at 14:55 Icelandic time, women across Iceland will walk off the job in protest against the gender wage gap

News
Competition Authority Rules Against Keflavík Airport Operator

Competition Authority Rules Against Keflavík Airport Operator

by

The Competition Authority’s appeals board ruled that Isavia, the state-owned company managing Keflavík International Airport, was charging bus companies too

News
Icelandic Farmers Taking Up Cryptocurrency Mining

Icelandic Farmers Taking Up Cryptocurrency Mining

by

A mathematics teacher in Iceland has devised a clever method of mining for cryptocurrency that is not only greener than

Show Me More!