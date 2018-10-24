News
Competition Authority Rules Against Keflavík Airport Operator

Published October 24, 2018

The Competition Authority’s appeals board ruled that Isavia, the state-owned company managing Keflavík International Airport, was charging bus companies too much to service the airport. They did reaffirm Isavia’s right to charge fees, but they must be set at a reasonable, RÚV reports.

Isavia raised their fees in the spring and bus companies quickly filed a complaint with the Competition Authority, raising their own prices. It is not clear whether the bus lines actually lost customers or profits.

In July, the Competition Authority ruled against Isavia, saying it abused its monopoly position. Isavia’s business director, Hlynur Sigurðsson, told RÚV that the company is reviewing the ruling of the authority. Hlynur said they would ensure a level playing field for all companies and wanted to reach a settlement with the authority as quickly as possible.

FlyBus and Gray Line are not the only options from Keflavík to Reykjavík. Strætó, the capital region’s bus company, also runs its own airport bus. Route 55’s schedule is not posted in the terminal or advertised, and the stop can also be difficult to find. However, the price is significantly cheaper. Check Strætó’s website for more details.

