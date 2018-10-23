News
Iceland’s Economy: Stable, But Vulnerable To Tremors In Housing And Tourism

Iceland’s Economy: Stable, But Vulnerable To Tremors In Housing And Tourism

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published October 23, 2018

A new report from the Central Bank on Iceland’s financial stability has been released, and indicates that while the economy is more or less stable, there are some vulnerable pressure points; particularly, in the sectors of tourism and housing, RÚV reports. An upset in both or either of these sectors could have damaging effects on the Icelandic economy.

According to the findings of the report, the economy is stable, but it has grown, and the greatest risk areas are in housing and tourism. The rate of growth in tourism has been slowing, but that growth still carries risk, and a backlash against the industry could have a rippling effect on the banks and the economy.

At the same time, while the cost of real estate has more or less stabilised, household debt has increased faster than ever, although the Central Bank believes this debt growth is sustainable. However, the cost of professional real estate has increased rapidly, which has driven business loans to these companies.

Bank loans were also a central feature of the report. 10% of business loans made by the banks went into the tourism industry alone, and 20% went to real estate and construction companies. This means that if the tourism industry does experience a significant enough downturn, it could result in late payments or defaulting on these loans, which would naturally have consequences for the Icelandic economy and the strength of the króna (ISK).

The ISK has been strengthening, demonstrating a significant upswing in value over the past six months alone. The more it strengthens, the greater a slowing-down impact the currency could have on the tourism industry.

Latest

News
Icelandic Farmers Taking Up Cryptocurrency Mining

Icelandic Farmers Taking Up Cryptocurrency Mining

by

A mathematics teacher in Iceland has devised a clever method of mining for cryptocurrency that is not only greener than

News
Trust In Icelandic National Church Decreases, Most Want Separation Of Church & State

Trust In Icelandic National Church Decreases, Most Want Separation Of Church & State

by

Public trust in the national church decreased by 10% between last year and this year, RÚV reports, according to the

News
Barbed Wire, Electric Fencing & 24-Hour Guards: All For The Christmas Goat

Barbed Wire, Electric Fencing & 24-Hour Guards: All For The Christmas Goat

by

No expense is being spared to protect IKEA’s Christmas Goat from would-be arsonists, Fréttablaðið reports. The Christmas Goat tradition, originally

News
Iceland’s Finance Ministry Did Not Make $100 Million Deal With “Bitcoin Revolution”

Iceland’s Finance Ministry Did Not Make $100 Million Deal With “Bitcoin Revolution”

by

A hoax article currently circulating social media makes a number of very spurious—and easily debunked—claims about the Icelandic government and

News
Milk Cheaper Than Bottled Water In Iceland

Milk Cheaper Than Bottled Water In Iceland

by

A recently shared photo demonstrates definitively that not only is buying bottled water wholly unnecessary in Iceland; it can also

News
NATO Exercises Damaged Virgin Forest In Iceland

NATO Exercises Damaged Virgin Forest In Iceland

by

Part of the massive NATO exercises that were held in Iceland last Saturday did extensive damage to newly planted trees

Show Me More!