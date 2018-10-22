News
Milk Cheaper Than Bottled Water In Iceland

Milk Cheaper Than Bottled Water In Iceland

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Þórólfur Júlían Dagsson

Published October 22, 2018

A recently shared photo demonstrates definitively that not only is buying bottled water wholly unnecessary in Iceland; it can also be even more expensive than you might guess.

Þórólfur Júlían Dagsson, a member of the Pirate Party in Suðurnes, posted the above photo in a status about the larger problems of the price of Icelandic goods in Iceland.

“In Iceland we’re supposed to be ensuring sustainability in food,” he writes. “But when has that policy actually produced real security and affordable food? Fish is incredibly expensive. Not a single tourist who comes here understands this. The same can be said about lamb meat and the water in stores which is more expensive than anywhere else in the western world.”

As can be seen, the price for a litre of whole milk from the grocery store Hagkaup is 142 ISK. One litre of water—which, by the way, is the same water that comes out of the tap—is 165 ISK.

Recently, the Icelandic government launched an initiative to try and educate tourists that there is no need to buy water in stores.

Iceland actually ranks first in the world in Water and Sanitation on the Environmental Performance Index. This is also very much the case in Reykjavík, where the bottled water you buy from stores contains the exact same water that comes from the tap. While many tourists argue that they only buy bottled water for the bottle itself, we would recommend buying a canteen or similar re-usable water bottle from any one of the outdoor goods stores you can find in Reykjavík, such as at Fjallakofinn on Laugavegur or Útilíf at the Kringlan mall. Reduces plastic waste, and gives you a fine souvenir from Iceland to bring home.

Latest

News
Barbed Wire, Electric Fencing & 24-Hour Guards: All For The Christmas Goat

Barbed Wire, Electric Fencing & 24-Hour Guards: All For The Christmas Goat

by

No expense is being spared to protect IKEA’s Christmas Goat from would-be arsonists, Fréttablaðið reports. The Christmas Goat tradition, originally

News
Iceland’s Finance Ministry Did Not Make $100 Million Deal With “Bitcoin Revolution”

Iceland’s Finance Ministry Did Not Make $100 Million Deal With “Bitcoin Revolution”

by

A hoax article currently circulating social media makes a number of very spurious—and easily debunked—claims about the Icelandic government and

News
NATO Exercises Damaged Virgin Forest In Iceland

NATO Exercises Damaged Virgin Forest In Iceland

by

Part of the massive NATO exercises that were held in Iceland last Saturday did extensive damage to newly planted trees

News
Icelandic Women Will Go On Strike This Wednesday

Icelandic Women Will Go On Strike This Wednesday

by

This Wednesday, women across Iceland will walk off the job at 14:55 in response to the gender wage gap that

News
Island Life: Strange Froth Emerges From Storm Drain In Egilsstaðir—And More!

Island Life: Strange Froth Emerges From Storm Drain In Egilsstaðir—And More!

by

Residents of Egilsstaðir were alarmed earlier this month to see an unknown foam rising up from a storm drain. Health

News
Yellow Weather Warning In Effect Across Most Of Iceland Today And Tomorrow

Yellow Weather Warning In Effect Across Most Of Iceland Today And Tomorrow

by

The Icelandic Meteorological Office has issued a yellow weather warning across most of Iceland. The warning is in effect now,

Show Me More!