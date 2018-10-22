News
Barbed Wire, Electric Fencing & 24-Hour Guards: All For The Christmas Goat

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
IKEA

Published October 22, 2018

No expense is being spared to protect IKEA’s Christmas Goat from would-be arsonists, Fréttablaðið reports.

The Christmas Goat tradition, originally from Sweden, was adopted by the IKEA in Garðabær/Hafnarfjörður only a few years ago but has been struck my arson several times already. This year, the retail giant is on the defensive.

Security measures taken this year include surrounding the Christmas Goat with both barbed wire and electric fencing, and there will be security guards on duty at the goat 24 hours a day. Furthermore, motion detectors have been set up, which will train CCTV onto anyone who activates them.

These measures might seem over-the-top, but recent history provides important context.

In 2016, it was the victim of arson, but the year before that, it self-immolated due to faulty wiring. In both 2010 and 2012, vandals set fire to the goat. In 2011 and 2013, unusually high winds tore down the goat, whose thin metal frame was unable to stand up against Iceland’s trademark gusts.

As similar security measures were used last year, the Christmas Goat may survive this year as well—provided Icelandic winds don’t tear it down.

