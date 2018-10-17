News
In Case You Missed It: The Peace Tower Is Lit Again

October 9 saw the annual lighting of the Imagine Peace Tower of Light on Viðey outside of Reykjavík.

Created by Yoko Ono in 2007, the Imagine Peace Tower stands as a tribute for Ono’s late husband, musician John Lennon. The tower is illuminated between the October 9 until the December 8, marking the birth and death of Lennon. The tower stands tall as a symbol for the world peace campaign Lennon and Ono began during the ‘60s.

During this year’s lighting of the tower, spectators were able to see a video message featuring Ono before the peace tower was lit. The path toward the light tower was signposted by a romantic trail of torches. Although the drizzly weather dampened the visibility of the surroundings, a spectacular surprise display of the Northern Lights were a memorable addition to the event.

This is one of the enchanting qualities of the tower’s placement in Viðey; the unique and constantly changing atmospheric conditions of Iceland result in a kaleidoscopic light show. Nights of rain and snow, as on the evening when the tower was lit up this year, create rainbow arches across the night sky. Cloudy skies are intensified with the reflection of light, while cloudless evenings give way to the tower of light.

If you have the chance, definitely take the time to visit the Imagine Peace Tower. Between October and December, its light is visible over Reykjavik’s skyline from the city itself.

