News
1,500 Tonnes Of Icelandic Whale Meat On The Way To Japan

1,500 Tonnes Of Icelandic Whale Meat On The Way To Japan

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Arne Feuher

Published October 17, 2018

Some 1,500 tonnes of whale meat and related whale products were sent to Japan last Saturday, MBL reports.

The ship carrying the meat set sail from Hafnarfjörður last Saturday, and is reportedly taking the northeast route, meaning the ship will be traveling through the Arctic Sea. Not everything that was hunted over the summer was sent to Japan; there is still plenty of whale meat in frozen storage in Iceland.

146 whales were hunted by Hvalur hf., Iceland’s last fin whaling company, during the summer whaling season. This includes not only 144 fin whales, but two blue-fin hybrids.

As reported, the killing of a blue-fin hybrid sparked outrage from around the world. Hunting endangered blue whales is flat-out illegal, even by Icelandic law. Any company that killed a blue whale would have their operations grounded immediately, and it could result in additional penalties.

Inexplicably, though, hunting a hybrid of a blue and another whale is perfectly legal by Icelandic law, even if the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) expressly forbids the practice.

Whether or not Hvalur hf. will still be in operation next year remains to be seen.

Latest

News
In Case You Missed It: The Peace Tower Is Lit Again

In Case You Missed It: The Peace Tower Is Lit Again

by

October 9 saw the annual lighting of the Imagine Peace Tower of Light on Viðey outside of Reykjavík. Created by

News
Lutheran Minister Believes Separation Of Church & State In Iceland Should Be Examined

Lutheran Minister Believes Separation Of Church & State In Iceland Should Be Examined

by

A Lutheran minister for the church in Akureyri (seen above) believes that, in light of recent news that national church

News
Yacht Pirate Intercepted In Iceland, Currently In Police Custody

Yacht Pirate Intercepted In Iceland, Currently In Police Custody

by

A man in the Westfjörds reportedly stole a brand new yacht and attempted to sail it away from the country,

News
Non-Consensual Porn Bill Enters Icelandic Parliament

Non-Consensual Porn Bill Enters Icelandic Parliament

by

A new bill which has been submitted to Parliament would, if passed, make non-consensual porn punishable with jail time. The

News
US Marine Corps Believes Russia Could Invade Iceland

US Marine Corps Believes Russia Could Invade Iceland

by

Part of the extensive NATO exercises currently being held in Iceland include an exercise conducted by the US Marine Corps

News
Night Bus Service In Reykjavik May End After New Year

Night Bus Service In Reykjavik May End After New Year

by

The board of Strætó is considering whether late night bus service on weekends will continue after the new year, RÚV

Show Me More!