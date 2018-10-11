News
Kurdish Family, Deported From Iceland, Now Living In A Forest In Fear For Their Lives

Kurdish Family, Deported From Iceland, Now Living In A Forest In Fear For Their Lives

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Toshiki Toma

Published October 11, 2018

A family of Kurdish asylum seekers who fell prey to the Director of Immigration (ÚTL) once again evoking the Dublin Regulation are now living in a forest, evading deportation from Germany, as they fear imprisonment or death in their home countries. A Lutheran minister in Iceland who knew them personally now pleads for Icelandic authorities to bring them back.

In a lengthy post from Rev. Toshiki Toma, a Lutheran minister who has been very active in defending the rights of asylum seekers, he outlined the broad strokes of the current situation of Nasr Rahim, a Kurd from Iraq, his wife Shawboo, who is also Kurdish but from Iran, and their two children; two-year-old Leo and six-month-old Leona.

The family came to public attention when their application for asylum in Iceland was denied by ÚTL last year on the grounds of the Dublin Regulation; specifically, the part of the regulation that gives state parties the power to deport asylum seekers to their previous point of departure. In the case of this family, that point of departure was Germany.

The family had converted to Christianity while in Iceland, but upon arrival in Germany, German authorities refused to accept their conversion as “real”. This detail is important to their asylum case; being Christian in Iran can result in criminal prosecution, not to mention the concerted persecution that Kurds are subjected to in both Iraq and Iran. The family was told they would be deported from Germany to their birth countries, with their departure date set for late September.

Fearing for their lives, the family has fled. They now live in the woods of an undisclosed European country, surviving in a tent and on whatever resources they can gather. They are reportedly cold and hungry, and their youngest child is now ill.

It must be noted that Iceland is breaking international and Icelandic law with such deportations; specifically, laws on the rights of the child, which specifically state that any asylum decision involving children must put the needs of the child first.

As a result, Toshiki is encouraging the general public to draw attention to this case, in the hopes of exerting pressure on Icelandic authorities to bring them back to Iceland for good.

Latest

News
Icelandic Hotel’s Latest Employee: A Cat

Icelandic Hotel’s Latest Employee: A Cat

by

Young Pál, like many from abroad, is here to try her luck in Iceland. However, the work of this employee

News
Icelandic Króna Weakening Again

Icelandic Króna Weakening Again

by

The exchange rate of the Icelandic króna (ISK) against larger currencies is weakening, casting a shadow on upcoming collective bargaining

News
Management Reluctantly Warming Up To Raising Minimum Wage In Iceland

Management Reluctantly Warming Up To Raising Minimum Wage In Iceland

by

With what looks to be shaping up to be a hard collective bargaining fight ahead, the managing director of the

News
Stormy Weather Across Iceland Today

Stormy Weather Across Iceland Today

by

High winds, rain, and even freezing rain and snow are all on the agenda for Iceland today, especially in the

News
EU Funds for Hydrogen Buses In Iceland

EU Funds for Hydrogen Buses In Iceland

by

The capital region bus company, Strætó, has received 95 million ISK from the European Union to purchase hydrogen-fuelled buses by

News
Sea Shepherd To Launch Chapter In Iceland

Sea Shepherd To Launch Chapter In Iceland

by

Sea Shepherd, an environmental activist group that has a long and storied history with Iceland, will be officially launching an

Show Me More!