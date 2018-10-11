News
Icelandic Hotel’s Latest Employee: A Cat

Words by
Photos by
Dániel Puskás and Zsuzsa Szabó

Published October 11, 2018

Young Pál, like many from abroad, is here to try her luck in Iceland. However, the work of this employee is a wee bit different from the rest; her role with Fosshótel involves the catching of mice as official ´Mousekeeper´ in addition to purring up to guests and taking on the immense task of being cute around the clock on a daily basis.

Pál Dánielsdóttír conscientiously began working on a self-appointed basis before being appointed for the role. The worker´s union demands all employees to have their own ID card and Fosshótel take the employment regulations seriously; thereby providing Dánielsdóttír with her very own ID card became a matter of utmost importance.

As a result, Pál´s charming endeavours have won her a staff card that has gone viral on the social media platform Facebook where her Hungarian owners, Dániel Puskás and Zsuzsa Szabó, originally posted about their furry pal´s ventures in employment. The post went viral, garnering over nine thousand upvotes on Reddit alone. Following her success story, Dániel and Zsuzsa went on to create an Instagram and Twitter page for Dánielsdóttír.

One of the quintessential questions posed to this exceptional worker had been regarding her name. According to her owners, Pál´s name is exclusive information and formed the subject matter of many a debate. As Hungarians will chuckle to know, Pali is a male name, thereby making Pál a female cat with a boy´s name. The Reykjavík Grapevine also has privileged information regarding the inception of Pál´s name from a specific Family Guy episode titled ´The Cat Launcher´.

Fosshótel is an equal opportunities employer. Hence when asked whether the hotel welcomes the application of all animal kind for their team in the future, we were informed that this can be neither confirmed or denied at the moment. As the company has stated, Dánielsdóttír´s position is a rather unique one in its infental, experimental phases. Should this tiny cat live up to her ever increasingly popular name, the company will consider expanding its team in the future. Until then, the designated Mousekeeper purrs away on the clock.

Keep up to date with the mischievous adventures of Pál in Iceland at @pal.the.mousekeeper (Instagram) and @RustyBertrand (Twitter).

