VIDEOS: Icelandic “Viking Squad” Performs Anti-Terror Exercises With Europol

The special forces of the national police, most commonly known as the “Viking Squad”, engaged in anti-terrorism drills under the auspices of Europol, recent tweets from the international law enforcement agency attest.

The premise of the exercise, called Atlas Exercise, is fairly implausible: terrorists in Iceland are attempting to ship weapons and fighters to Northern Ireland for the purpose of launching an attack there. Squads from Northern Ireland and Britain also took part, Fréttablaðið reports.

Below, you can see the images and videos taken from these exercises, posted by Europol from October 8 to October 10.

On 9-10 Oct, watch the biggest ever #ATLASexercise LIVE with police Special Intervention Units from all over Europe. LIVE tactical trainings to neutralise terrorist threats in real-life scenarios in 7 countries, all coordinated from Europol’s HQ. Stay tuned to see for yourself! pic.twitter.com/Cpaokd5o3v — Europol (@Europol) October 8, 2018

#ATLASexercise Iceland: terrorist cell in Iceland is trying to ship guns & fighters to Northern Ireland to launch attacks on British soil. Premises in Iceland & Northern Ireland under surveillance. Special Units from Iceland, Ireland, Northern Ireland & Great Britain on standby. pic.twitter.com/tHA5G6vBP1 — Europol (@Europol) October 9, 2018

#ATLASexercise Iceland: terrorists are preparing the vessel to leave the harbour towards Northern Ireland. Special Units from Iceland, Ireland, Northern Ireland & Great Britain are on high alert and observing the situation. An assault is being prepared. @gardainfo @GardaTraffic pic.twitter.com/hm9AZOiHhk — Europol (@Europol) October 10, 2018