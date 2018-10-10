News
VIDEOS: Icelandic “Viking Squad” Performs Anti-Terror Exercises With Europol

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Europol

Published October 10, 2018

The special forces of the national police, most commonly known as the “Viking Squad”, engaged in anti-terrorism drills under the auspices of Europol, recent tweets from the international law enforcement agency attest.

The premise of the exercise, called Atlas Exercise, is fairly implausible: terrorists in Iceland are attempting to ship weapons and fighters to Northern Ireland for the purpose of launching an attack there. Squads from Northern Ireland and Britain also took part, Fréttablaðið reports.

Below, you can see the images and videos taken from these exercises, posted by Europol from October 8 to October 10.

