News
Thousands Of Foreign Workers In Iceland Exploited, Indicating Systemic Problems

Thousands Of Foreign Workers In Iceland Exploited, Indicating Systemic Problems

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published October 3, 2018

Thousands of foreign workers in Iceland—primarily employed in construction, hotels and restaurants—are being subjected to some of the worst examples of illegal employment practices in the country. This was examined in detail in a report from Kveikur, an investigative news show from Icelandic public broadcasting.

Some of the examples of exploitation brought to light in the report include underpaying workers; not giving them such basic rights as overtime and breaks; housing workers in conditions unfit for human living and physical abuse. At the same time, supervisory authorities and labour unions are understaffed and underfunded, while the consequences for companies that exploit workers are effectively non-existent.

There are some 37,000 foreign workers in Iceland, comprising 20% of the workforce while comprising only 13% of the total population—these workers, most of them working in trades within or related to the tourism industry, are arguably the driving force behind the “boom time” economy Iceland currently enjoys.

“None of this surprises me,” Halldór Grönvold, vice chair of the Confederation of Icelandic Labour Unions, told RÚV. “There we see some pretty good examples of concentrated worker exploitation, that we have seen as endemic in the Icelandic labour market. There are unfortunately more examples than this.”

In many ways, this news is not new. As Grapevine has reported repeatedly, foreign workers in Iceland are far more likely to be exploited than locals, and the problem has become especially pronounced in the tourism industry. Halldór says there are many reasons why this has been allowed to continue for as long as it has.

“There is little political interest or understanding of the issue,” he told reporters. “It has naturally spread into the entirety of the government and then to the general public, to the point where we close our eyes to this exploitation. Of course, there are honourable companies in the Icelandic labour market, fortunately, but this problem is all too common. We’re not talking about dozens, we’re not talking about hundreds, we’re talking about thousands of individuals who are simply being exploited.”

Halldór believes that a big part of the solution to this problem is to make worker exploitation punishable by law, in addition to preventing companies from simply shuttering their doors, getting a new identity number (kennitala), and then opening again. These steps will require not just concerted legislative changes, but also concerted enforcement.

Latest

News
Nature Works: New Research Shows The Economic Value Of National Parks

Nature Works: New Research Shows The Economic Value Of National Parks

by

The economic value of national parks in Iceland may be easy to overlook. Advocates of national parks tend to guide

News
Protest At Icelandic Slaughterhouse Prompts Counter, And Counter-Counter, Protests

Protest At Icelandic Slaughterhouse Prompts Counter, And Counter-Counter, Protests

by

A planned solidarity protest at a slaughterhouse in South Iceland has not only set off a counter-protest, but also a

News
Icelandic Bank Loses Millions in Airline Bankruptcy

Icelandic Bank Loses Millions in Airline Bankruptcy

by

Primera Air, a Denmark-based airline owned by Icelandic businessman Andri Már Ingólfsson, has filed for bankruptcy and ceased operating, RÚV

News
Brand New Batch Of Icelandic Names Approved

Brand New Batch Of Icelandic Names Approved

by

18 new names have been added to the Icelandic lexicon over the past two months, Fréttablaðið reports, while six names

News
Independence Party Rises In The Polls

Independence Party Rises In The Polls

by

The Independence Party has seen a rise in support over the past month, according to a new poll from Gallup,

News
Sigur Rós Drummer Quits Band In Wake Of Sexual Assault Allegations

Sigur Rós Drummer Quits Band In Wake Of Sexual Assault Allegations

by

Orri Páll Dýrason, the drummer of Sigur Rós, announced today on Facebook that he is quitting the band in the

Show Me More!