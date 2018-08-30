News
Immigrants In Iceland: 13% Of The Population, Nearly 20% Of The Workforce

Immigrants In Iceland: 13% Of The Population, Nearly 20% Of The Workforce

Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published August 30, 2018

The percentage of Icelanders in the labour market has never been higher, and their presence in the workforce is at an even higher percentage than their share of the total population.

RÚV reports that, according to data from Statistics Iceland, there were 201,000 people out of a total 338,000 who were employed in the second quarter of 2018. Of these, 37,000 of them were immigrants, just shy of 19% of the total workforce.

This is the highest percentage that foreign workers have ever claimed of Iceland’s job market, and the vast majority of them (about 32,000) are with registered addresses in Iceland. Foreign men were employed in significantly greater numbers than women, at 21,500 to 14,400 respectively.

Most interestingly is the fact that foreigners comprise only about 13% of the population.

Statistics Iceland defines foreigners as those who were born and abroad and have parents and grandparents who were also born abroad; everyone else is considered to have an Icelandic background.

Latest

News
Hlemmur Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary Tomorrow!

Hlemmur Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary Tomorrow!

by

Hlemmur, Reykjavík famed bus terminal and food market, celebrates its 40th anniversary tomorrow in historic style. According to a statement

News
More Turbulence: Icelandair CEO Dropped Like Its Stock Price

More Turbulence: Icelandair CEO Dropped Like Its Stock Price

by

The saga of Icelandic airlines is far from over. Attention is back on the country’s legacy airline, Icelandair. The company

News
VIDEO: Icelandic Police Rescue Owl From Ventilation Shaft

VIDEO: Icelandic Police Rescue Owl From Ventilation Shaft

by

Police in southwest Iceland were dispatched yesterday to respond to an unusual call: an owl had gotten itself trapped in

News
Requirements For Icelandic Citizenship May Soon Change

Requirements For Icelandic Citizenship May Soon Change

by

One contentious part of the requirements for Icelandic citizenship may soon be a thing of the past, or at least

News
Reykjavik City Councilperson Wants To Ban Unvaccinated Kids From Kindergarten

Reykjavik City Councilperson Wants To Ban Unvaccinated Kids From Kindergarten

by

A member of Reykjavík City Council will introduce a bill that would make vaccinations a requirement for admission to city

News
Traveling Burglars Staging Break-Ins Around Iceland

Traveling Burglars Staging Break-Ins Around Iceland

by

Police reports compiled over the past month indicate that there are burglars, numbering at least two, who are currently travelling

Show Me More!