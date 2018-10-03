News
Protest At Icelandic Slaughterhouse Prompts Counter, And Counter-Counter, Protests

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Natsha Nandabhiwat

Published October 3, 2018

A planned solidarity protest at a slaughterhouse in South Iceland has not only set off a counter-protest, but also a protest against the counter-protesters.

Fréttablaðið reports that the organisation Reykjavík Animal Save will this Friday hold a protest outside the Sláturfélag Suðurlands slaughterhouse in Selfoss, from 14:00 to 16:00, and watch over the numerous sheep and lambs who will be brought to the location for butchering.

The group does not indicate that they will initiate any direct action to prevent the slaughter, but rather intend to “spread as much sympathy and love as we can”, and send “a strong message that these individuals have the right to care, freedom, and justice.”

For whatever reason, a peaceful protest held outside a slaughterhouse has provoked considerable anger in some people. Enough anger, anyway, for those so aggreived to launch their own protest against the protesters. It is unclear why and how they will protest.

However, this has in turn set off another protest—to protest against the people protesting against the people protesting against the slaughterhouse.

This protest triangle may be the first of its kind in Iceland. Police have not released any statement regarding how they plan to handle the situation.

