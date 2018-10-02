Independence Party Rises In The Polls

The Independence Party has seen a rise in support over the past month, according to a new poll from Gallup, RÚV reports.

The coalition government of the Left-Greens, the Independence Party and the Progressives came to power in November last year, and collective support for this government was at about 74% at that time. Since then, support has dropped significantly, and is now at about 50%.

The Independence Party, while not leading the government, is still the party with the greatest level of support, and saw that support raise by 2% since last month. At the same time, support for the Left-Greens went from 12% to about 10%, while the Progressives continue their free-fall, at this time to about 7%.

Where other parties are concerned, the Social Democrats hold steady at 19%; the Pirates took a small dip from about 12.5% to 11.5%; the Reform Party bumped up by about a percentage point to 11%; the Centre Party also bumped up slightly to 11%, and the People’s Party has the least support of all, at 5.9%.

The poll, which was conducted from September 3 to October 1, reached out to 5,500 people, 53% of whom responded.