News
Tourist Seriously Injured In Fall At Goðafoss

Tourist Seriously Injured In Fall At Goðafoss

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Ronald Rose

Published October 1, 2018

A tourist was seriously injured yesterday when he fell off a steep edge into the Skjálfandafljót river at Goðafoss, RÚV reports.

The man being found is somewhat of a minor miracle. He was discovered when another passing tourist noticed a travel bag resting by the edge of a cliff, and alerted the police. Police, in turn, alerted the rescue squad.

While it reportedly took some 75 minutes between the time he fell and when he was rescued, he was unconscious for most of this time. Some 100 rescue workers arrived on the scene to retrieve the man.

The injured party is in serious condition. Falling about eight metres, he sustained injuries to his head and spine, but is alive and in stable condition. He was reportedly in hospital in Akureyri, but will likely be taken by helicopter to Landsspítali, if he has not been taken there already.

Latest

News
Sigur Rós Drummer Quits Band In Wake Of Sexual Assault Allegations

Sigur Rós Drummer Quits Band In Wake Of Sexual Assault Allegations

by

Orri Páll Dýrason, the drummer of Sigur Rós, announced today on Facebook that he is quitting the band in the

News
Iceland’s Government May Pay Reparations To Five Wrongly Accused Of Murder

Iceland’s Government May Pay Reparations To Five Wrongly Accused Of Murder

by

The Icelandic government may pay financial reparations to the five men who were wrongly accused of murder in 1974 and

News
Starting Today, Iceland’s Hvalfjörður Tunnel Will Be Toll-Free

Starting Today, Iceland’s Hvalfjörður Tunnel Will Be Toll-Free

by

From this day forward, the famed tunnel at Hvalfjörður will be completely toll free, Skessuhorn reports. Anyone who has ever

News
Iceland: We Won’t Sign Nuclear Weapons Ban Until Others Do, Too

Iceland: We Won’t Sign Nuclear Weapons Ban Until Others Do, Too

by

Iceland’s position on signing an international ban on nuclear weapons remains unchanged from last year: the country will not sign

News
Extra Care Should Be Taken When Travelling Around Iceland This Weekend

Extra Care Should Be Taken When Travelling Around Iceland This Weekend

by

The weather forecast for the next 36 hours or so advises caution, especially if you intend to drive around the

News
Suspects Cleared Of All Charges In Notorious Icelandic Missing Persons Case

Suspects Cleared Of All Charges In Notorious Icelandic Missing Persons Case

by

Today, the Supreme Court of Iceland officially acquitted Sævar Marinó Cieselski, Tryggva Rúnar Leifsson, Kristján Viðar Júlíusson, Guðjón Skarphéðinsson and

Show Me More!