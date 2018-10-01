Tourist Seriously Injured In Fall At Goðafoss

A tourist was seriously injured yesterday when he fell off a steep edge into the Skjálfandafljót river at Goðafoss, RÚV reports.

The man being found is somewhat of a minor miracle. He was discovered when another passing tourist noticed a travel bag resting by the edge of a cliff, and alerted the police. Police, in turn, alerted the rescue squad.

While it reportedly took some 75 minutes between the time he fell and when he was rescued, he was unconscious for most of this time. Some 100 rescue workers arrived on the scene to retrieve the man.

The injured party is in serious condition. Falling about eight metres, he sustained injuries to his head and spine, but is alive and in stable condition. He was reportedly in hospital in Akureyri, but will likely be taken by helicopter to Landsspítali, if he has not been taken there already.