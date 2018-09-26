Sun, Rain And Snow In Iceland This Week

Grab your dusty sunglasses and your raincoat, because winter is coming. This week offers something for everyone – sunny days for hiking, snow for snowball fights and rain for museum lovers. It all depends on where you’re planning to be. Regardless, make sure you pack a hat, as it’s going to get cold.

If you’re in the capital region, Thursday will have a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures around 6°C, perfect for checking out downtown and going whale watching. Make sure that you’re dressed properly for the days following that, though, as heavy rain is on its way. Winds approaching from the southwest will reach up to 12 meters per second in Reykjavík and even 16m/s in the surrounding areas. On Saturday, you should prepare to get your sunglasses out, but don’t forget the hat, as it’s going to stay windy.

Thursday will in fact be close to perfect (by Icelandic standards) in all parts of the country, especially in the west of Iceland. Friday will be a rainy day, but there is hope the rain will disappear in many parts of the country on Saturday.

If you’re planning on going to the Westfjords, you might want to pick another day than Friday. Heavy rain and winds from the southwest, with speeds of up to 21m/s, will not only make sightseeing wet but also driving dangerous, especially if you decide to leave the main roads. Aim for Saturday, when the rain and wind will likely have died down.

The east might see some snow later in this week, so keep that in mind if you plan to be driving through the are after Thursday. Road conditions can change very drastically with even the slightest precipitation.

As you’ve probably heard, Icelandic weather changes all the time. So make sure you check out the Icelandic Met Office and check road conditions before venturing into the countryside.