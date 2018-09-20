Island Life: Borgarfjörður Road Fixed! Salmon! Scrapie Outbreak!

At long last, the people of Borgarfjörður eystri will finally get the road to their village fixed. The Icelandic Road Administration will begin the task of paving and repairing the road this autumn. Residents there got considerable attention earlier this year by taking a DIY approach to road repair, and finally, the national government has heeded the call.

In less celebratory news, some sheep in Skagafjörður have been diagnosed with scrapie, a fatal, degenerative disease that affects the nervous systems of sheep and goats. This disease hasn’t been found in the area in 20 years, and it means a great many of them will have to be put down without also being sold for consumption. Whether this will affect the price of lamb meat remains to be seen.

The Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority has granted permission to salmon farms in the Westfjords to use anti-lice medicine for their stocks. Previous preventative measures taken to prevent sea lice in these fish has not worked, but maybe this will. Or maybe we should just eat fish from the actual sea and rivers.