News
Iceland’s Naming Laws May Soon Change For The Better

Iceland’s Naming Laws May Soon Change For The Better

Andie Fontaine
Words by

Published September 17, 2018

Þorsteinn Víglundsson, an MP for the Reform Party, will soon submit a bill to Parliament that would drastically change Iceland’s famously restrictive naming laws, Vísir reports. The issue concerns “individual liberty” and queer rights, Þorsteinn told reporters.

“The bill is at its core about the freedom of people to decide their own names or the names of their children, and put an end to official interference in this decision,” he said. “This is a particular issue of freedom, and what really matters are the rights of queer people to both change their names, and change their registered genders. This will significantly reduce the obstacles they face today in such a process. In a free society, we shouldn’t have government interference in what people are named or how they choose to change their names from one moment to the next.”

The bill in question is on the parliamentary schedule for tomorrow, and Þorsteinn hopes it passes quickly through committee and receives a final vote during the current parliamentary session.

As it stands now, the process for Icelanders to change their legally registered names and genders is often tedious and time-consuming. This bill would greatly simplify the process, making one’s name and gender a matter of personal choice that can be changed at will. If passed, the bill would also nullify Iceland’s existing naming laws.

Iceland’s naming laws are not only unpopular with the country’s queer population. Many have argued (most vocally, former Reykjavík Mayor Jón Gnarr) that the current naming laws are too restrictive and anachronistic. Striking down these laws was last proposed in 2016, but failed to make its way through Parliament. All that may change this parliamentary session.

Latest

News
Excited For Autumn In Iceland? Too Bad, Winter Is Coming

Excited For Autumn In Iceland? Too Bad, Winter Is Coming

by

You may have seen some of Grapevine’s posts on the beauty of autumn in Iceland. While the autumnal equinox will

News
Bookings Decrease, Hotels Increasing In Reykjavik

Bookings Decrease, Hotels Increasing In Reykjavik

by

The number of hotels in Reykjavík is expected to increase significantly over the next two years. Meanwhile, the number of

News
Iceland Will Not Boycott Eurovision 2019

Iceland Will Not Boycott Eurovision 2019

by

Iceland will take part in Eurovision next year, scheduled to be held in Tel Aviv. Numerous musicians, bands, and associated

News
Reykjavik’s Most Famous Hot Dog Stand Back At Its Original Location

Reykjavik’s Most Famous Hot Dog Stand Back At Its Original Location

by

After just over 13 months of being on unfamiliar ground, Bæjarins Bestu – Reykjavík’s most famous hot dog stand –

News
Icelandic Cop Loses Driving License For Speeding

Icelandic Cop Loses Driving License For Speeding

by

A Reykjavík area police officer has been fined and stripped of his right to drive after he was caught speeding,

News
Króna Drops As Banking Crisis Anniversary Nears

Króna Drops As Banking Crisis Anniversary Nears

by

The Icelandic Króna (ISK) has dropped by six percent against the euro since the beginning of September, RÚV reports. In

Show Me More!