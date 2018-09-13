Icelandic Cop Loses Driving License For Speeding

A Reykjavík area police officer has been fined and stripped of his right to drive after he was caught speeding, RÚV reports.

The officer in question was reportedly caught on traffic cam driving 120km/h in a 60km/h zone within Reykjavík city limits. Subsequent investigations showed there was no law enforcement-related reason for him to be driving at this speed, and so the matter was referred to the State Prosecutor.

While the prosecutor issued a fine and took away the officer’s license, amazingly they did not consider this traffic violation to be a breach of his duties as a police officer; even though he was on shift and in a squad car, he was not performing official duties at the time he was speeding.

While it is unknown how long he will be deprived of his license, nor was it disclosed how heavy the fine was, RÚV estimates it was between 130,000 and 200,000 ISK.