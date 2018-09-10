News
GayIceland Announce New Podcast On Queer Women

Words by
Photos by
Linda Guðlaugsdóttir

Published September 10, 2018

GayIceland, Iceland’s leading queer-focused English news service, has announced the launch of a new podcast.

Called ‘Sister Sister’ and hosted by Yaz Duncan, the podcast centres the experiences of queer women. In an interview with GayIceland, Yaz says she is particularly interested in “feminism, queer issues, intersectional feminism as well. I think all those are connected, and I think if you’re for those kind of things then you should look at other movements as well.”

“The podcast itself is for and by queer women,” she says. “It looks at issues that queer women face, which I don’t think get discussed enough, and which I think are pretty universal. The idea is to get a lot of different voices on those issues, and lots of different types of women, not just cis queer women.”

In addition, the podcast will be speaking mostly with Icelandic women, with some British women in the mix as well (Yaz hails from Scotland).

“I’ll hopefully bring a journalistic element to it,” she says of the podcast. “I think I’m quite good at getting people to talk, and I’m quite good at listening as well. I think some journalists ask a question and then they try to answer it themselves. Also, I think that humor doesn’t go amiss when you’re interviewing people, especially when you’re interviewing people about big issues. So a bit of humor and a bit of experience, and I hope that people will enjoy it.”

Made possible by support from the City of Reykjavík, you can listen to Episode 1, on Femme Visibility, here:

