Island Life: Unexploded Mortars, Hi-Tech Sheep & Ice Cream For Everyone

The Coast Guard blew up an unexploded mortar found in Seyðisfjörður by four young boys late last month, East Iceland news service Austurfrétt reports. Amazingly, the round was still live when it was found, despite being decades old. Consider yourself forewarned to avoid playing with old mortars, grenades or sea mines you may find in Iceland (not an entirely uncommon occurrence).

Icelandic sheep farming is going high tech, as West Iceland news service Skessuhorn reports. Now is the season when farmers round up their sheep for the slaughter, which often involves traversing great distances over rough terrain. One person on a round-up in the area used the app Relive in order to track his own movements over the area, which may help prevent backtracking or getting lost. Still better (and quieter) than a drone!

The magic and wonder of the Valdís ice cream shop is no longer confined solely to Reykjavík. South Iceland news service Sunnlenska reports. A new branch just opened in Hvolsvöllur, a village just east of Selfoss. And now you have another reason to stop in Hvolsvöllur—also home to the new Lava Centre—instead of driving right through it.

