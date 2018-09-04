Your Lifestyle Advice Of The Day: Do Not Boil Seagull Heads

You wouldn’t think this needs to be said, but boiling a seagull indoors, in whole or in part, is a bad idea.

Comedian and former Reykjavík Mayor Jón Gnarr learned this lesson the hard way, from firsthand experience:

vil bara benda fólki sem þarf að sjóða haus af mávi að lofta vel út því það kemur ógeðslega vond lykt. ég þekki það vel, er sjálfur að sjóða haus pic.twitter.com/kVoBzPZmTp — Jon Gnarr (@Jon_Gnarr) September 4, 2018

“Just want to point out to people who want to boil the head of a seagull to keep the area well ventilated because it gives out a disgusting odour,” Jón tweets. “I know this well, as I am myself boiling a head.”

In case you were wondering, boiled seagull head is not some Icelandic delicacy. Rather, Jón was boiling it in order to have a clean seagull skull. Why someone would want to own a seagull skull is a whole other matter entirely.