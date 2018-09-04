News
Your Lifestyle Advice Of The Day: Do Not Boil Seagull Heads

You wouldn’t think this needs to be said, but boiling a seagull indoors, in whole or in part, is a bad idea.

Comedian and former Reykjavík Mayor Jón Gnarr learned this lesson the hard way, from firsthand experience:

“Just want to point out to people who want to boil the head of a seagull to keep the area well ventilated because it gives out a disgusting odour,” Jón tweets. “I know this well, as I am myself boiling a head.”

In case you were wondering, boiled seagull head is not some Icelandic delicacy. Rather, Jón was boiling it in order to have a clean seagull skull. Why someone would want to own a seagull skull is a whole other matter entirely.

