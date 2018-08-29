News
Reykjavik City Councilperson Wants To Ban Unvaccinated Kids From Kindergarten

Reykjavik City Councilperson Wants To Ban Unvaccinated Kids From Kindergarten

Published August 29, 2018

A member of Reykjavík City Council will introduce a bill that would make vaccinations a requirement for admission to city kindergartens. The same measure was introduced to City Council just over three years ago and failed, and it is likely to fail again.

Hildur Björnsdóttir, a councilperson for the Independence Party, spoke with radio station Rás 2 about the proposal this morning. She says the proposal is a direct response to the measles outbreak currently going on in mainland Europe, saying that it is only a matter of time before it finds its way here.

Hildur contends that most parents who do not vaccinate their children have simply forgotten to, and that this measure will help them remember. Parents with children who, due to health reasons, cannot vaccinate their children will instead need to seek out a day parent, or an independent kindergarten.

The same measure was introduced by the same party three years ago, only to be struck down by the City Council majority.

Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason has pointed out that polls have shown that between 96% and 98% of parents vaccinate their children, while epidemiologist Haraldar Briem has added that increased education would be the better solution.

With the same parties in the City Council majority now as three years ago, and with public health officials still against the requirement, the measure is unlikely to pass.

