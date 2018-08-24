Wanted: Volunteer Sheep Herders For East Iceland Village

If you were looking for something to do during the first weekend of September, consider the idea of herding sheep.

RÚV reports that the annual sheep round-up for Borgarfjörður Eystri in northeast Iceland is facing a labour shortage, due to both a dwindling population and the increasing age of the sheep farmers themselves. As such, they are asking for people to come out east and help with the herding.

“This is much better than Crossfit,” Borgarfjörður Eystri mayor Jón Þórðarson told reporters. “For the spirit anyway, and you avoid tiring yourself in the sweat clouds of others.”

The annual sheep round-up is a joyous affair for many Icelanders, replete with horseback riding, song, and of course celebratory drinking. In fact, foreigners have been invited to participate in the event before.

Jón said that those who are interested in taking part in their round-up must be ready to head out from Borgarfjörður Eystri in the early morning hours of September 1, where you will be taken to Loðmundarfjörður. Herders will be fed, and will be given cabin accommodation.

If this tickles your fancy, you are advised to send an email to borg@eldhorn.is.