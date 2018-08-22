News
Farewell, Icelandic Summer: Cooling Temperatures And More Rain Forecast

Words by
Photos by
John Rogers

Published August 22, 2018

Better enjoy this sunny day now, because it may be the last one you see for a while.

Icelandic summer is not characteristically imbued with sunshine and warmth, but there have been quite a few pleasant days over the past couple of weeks. However, if the forecast for this week is any indication, not even the blessed northeast of the country will be safe from the rapid approach of autumn.

As can be seen, temperatures can be expected to drop into the single digits across most of the country this week. This will bring with it increasing clouds, with substantially more rain in the northeast than in the greater Reykjavík area. Normally, the northeast is considerably warmer and sunnier than the rest of the country well into September.

Rains will reach the capital region, though, and just in time for the weekend at that.

With this mind, be sure to check road conditions before driving around the country this week. Rains, especially combined with Iceland’s trademark winds, can often make navigating the roads difficult or even dangerous.

