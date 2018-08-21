News
Two Icelandic Films Among European Film Academy Selection

Two Icelandic Films Among European Film Academy Selection

Christine Engel Snitkjær
Words by

Published August 21, 2018

Two Icelandic films, ‘Under the Tree’ (Undir trénu) by Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson and ‘Woman at War’ (Kona fer í strið) by Benedikt Erlingsson, are among the 49 films recommended for a nomination at the 2018 European Film Awards. Both films have received stellar reviews both in Iceland and abroad.

The European Film Academy, known for creating a space for uniting and promoting European film professionals, announced the selections for nominations earlier today on its website. 35 European countries are represented on the list.

‘Under the Tree’ tells the story of two suburban families living in Reykjavík and their interpersonal conflicts. Dark in its humor, the film is no light comedy. The film was selected as the Icelandic entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards.

´Woman at War´ follows Halla, a 49-year-old choir director and environmental activist, as she attempts to bring down the powerful forces of industry in Iceland. The film tackles urgent global issues with humour and class.

If the two films make it to the nominations, they will be part of the 31st European Film Awards on 15 December in Seville.

Latest

News
LazyTown Actor Stefán Karl Stefánsson Dies Age 43

LazyTown Actor Stefán Karl Stefánsson Dies Age 43

by

Beloved Icelandic actor Stefán Karl Stefánsson, best known as Robbie Rotten from LazyTown, passed away today at age 43 after

News
Icelandic Whalers Kill Pregnant Fin Whale

Icelandic Whalers Kill Pregnant Fin Whale

by

German non-profit Hard to Port and Sea Shepherd UK report that Icelandic whaling company Hvalur hf. killed a pregnant endangered fin

News
Artist Commandeers Church, Hilarity Ensues

Artist Commandeers Church, Hilarity Ensues

by

Snorri Ásmundsson, artist and enfant terrible against the Icelandic establishment, held a performance piece last week on the tiny north

News
Iceland’s Fishing Minister: No Plans For “All-Seeing Eye” Within Government

Iceland’s Fishing Minister: No Plans For “All-Seeing Eye” Within Government

by

A proposed drone surveillance plan for Iceland’s fishing fleet has provoked a strong response from the Confederation of Iceland Enterprise

News
Many One-Lane Bridges In Iceland Fall Short On Safety & Weight Tolerance

Many One-Lane Bridges In Iceland Fall Short On Safety & Weight Tolerance

by

There are still many one-lane bridges in Iceland that do not meet established requirements for safety and weight tolerance. There

News
Asylum Applications Decrease, While Iraqi Deportations Increase

Asylum Applications Decrease, While Iraqi Deportations Increase

by

Applications for asylum have decreased by 40% between last year and this one, RÚV reports. However, deportations of Iraqi asylum

Show Me More!