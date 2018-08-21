Two Icelandic Films Among European Film Academy Selection

Two Icelandic films, ‘Under the Tree’ (Undir trénu) by Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson and ‘Woman at War’ (Kona fer í strið) by Benedikt Erlingsson, are among the 49 films recommended for a nomination at the 2018 European Film Awards. Both films have received stellar reviews both in Iceland and abroad.

The European Film Academy, known for creating a space for uniting and promoting European film professionals, announced the selections for nominations earlier today on its website. 35 European countries are represented on the list.

‘Under the Tree’ tells the story of two suburban families living in Reykjavík and their interpersonal conflicts. Dark in its humor, the film is no light comedy. The film was selected as the Icelandic entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards.

´Woman at War´ follows Halla, a 49-year-old choir director and environmental activist, as she attempts to bring down the powerful forces of industry in Iceland. The film tackles urgent global issues with humour and class.

If the two films make it to the nominations, they will be part of the 31st European Film Awards on 15 December in Seville.