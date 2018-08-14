Icelandic Special Forces Descend Upon Illegal Bird Hunters

A group of middle-aged men who were apparently shooting birds for sport were stopped by the Special Forces last Saturday.

Fréttablaðið reports that the shootings, which took place near Hvalfjörður, were first noticed by the wife of Lárus Vilhjálmsson, who happens to be the chair of the environmental committee for the local authorities. The shots began around six in the evening, and within half an hour already numbered about 200.

They called the owners of the land where the shots were heard, and the landowners in turn called the police. Shortly thereafter, the Special Forces arrived on the scene.

The group of men were described as being in their 30s and 40s, and “deeply ashamed” of their behaviour when they were confronted. This may be because they were not hunting the birds for food, but simply to kill them. The birds they killed include fulmars, kittiwakes, eider ducks and seagulls. Special Forces confiscated their guns and filed a report on the matter.

Furthermore, the men had no license to hunt, let alone in an protected area, but this is apparently not the only time people have hunted illegally in the area.

“The shots can be heard all around here, which isn’t good for animals or people,” Lárus told reporters. “This is really disturbing.”

The hunters can expect to face charges.