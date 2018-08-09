“An Addition To History”: Bones From The 9th Century Lead To Investigation

Animal bones from the 9th century, which had been discovered in Sandvík in the Westfjords, have led to an archaeological investigation in the area, in search of human-related remains.

Reportedly, the bones had become visible as early as 2010, when they were found sticking out of the sea shore. According to Morgunblaðið, they were then excavated and examined by scientists. Moreover, a previously unknown old farming site had been discovered in connection to the bones.

International research

An international team of archaeologists will now take soil samples in the area to decide whether to do more research. Bergsveinn Birgisson, a writer and scientist from the area, told Morgunblaðið, “It’s indisputable that this is a human waste disposal site. There are old ruins which we can use to understand the farm site.”

The archaeologists will commence their work August 13 and a symposium on the newly discovered settlement will be held in the neighbouring town of Hveravík on August 18.

“This is remarkable, as there are no written sources on this settlement, neither in the Landnámabók nor in other Norse texts,” Bergsveinn said. “This is a truly new discovery, an addition to history.”