News
40% Of Drunk Drivers Foreign

40% Of Drunk Drivers Foreign

Words by
@sveinbjornp
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published August 2, 2018

Out of the 1,300 drivers suspected of drunk driving by the police this year, around 40% of them were of a foreign nationality Morgunblaðið, Mbl.is, and RÚV reported. For reference, only 7% of Iceland is of a foreign nationality.

A total of 670 individuals have been suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and other intoxicants, while 622 have been suspected of driving under the influence of just alcohol. This is a 41% increase for the drunks, and 53% increase for those that are suspected of also potentially having had some of the illegal stuff.

“According to Helgi, the largest individual group apprehended is foreign men.”

Morgunblaðið interviewed Helgi Gunnarsson, a criminologist, who says that the increase is mostly due to increased vigilance among the police. According to Helgi, the largest individual group apprehended is foreign men, the reason being that comparatively there is a lot of them, they don’t stay for very long, and there is a cultural difference towards drunk driving in Scandinavia and many other European countries.

“We need to reach this group and get the message across to them,” Helgi said. “The police doesn’t pick who they stop, and I think that the numbers are screaming at us that we need to communicate to these groups.”

Alcohol delays cognitive skills and hand-eye coordination, making it very dangerous to drive. If you are going out, the Grapevine urges you to appoint a designated driver, get a cab, or find a place to stay locally.

Latest

News
Statistics Show More Signs Of The Tourism Slowdown

Statistics Show More Signs Of The Tourism Slowdown

by

Warning: Math heavy article coming up. Prepare yourself for some hard numbers. This June, tourists spent a total of 1,188,600

News
Update: Heimir Not Leaving For Basel After All

Update: Heimir Not Leaving For Basel After All

by

Update : Swiss media outlet Blick just reported that despite all the rumours on Heimir Hallgrímsson joining the Swiss football club FC

News
SPORTS! Five Icelanders Prepare To Smite At World CrossFit Games

SPORTS! Five Icelanders Prepare To Smite At World CrossFit Games

by

While Icelanders might have a reputation of being drunkards who sit in their room chain-smoking and writing post-electronica, that’s only

News
Chaotic Weather Misers Unveil Forecast For Holiday Weekend

Chaotic Weather Misers Unveil Forecast For Holiday Weekend

by

The least popular group of people in iceland, those mean people at the Icelandic Weather Office, have deemed that this

News
Ok, Bye: A New Documentary On The Disappearance Of Ok Glacier

Ok, Bye: A New Documentary On The Disappearance Of Ok Glacier

by

According to folk tales, Ok, or Okjökull, was one of the breasts of a giantess that turned into stone, the other

News
Sluts Of Reykjavík, Unite! The Reykjavík SlutWalk Marches Again

Sluts Of Reykjavík, Unite! The Reykjavík SlutWalk Marches Again

by

Tomorrow—Saturday 28th July—the 8th annual SlutWalk will take place in Reykjavík. The march will start at 14:00 in front of

Show Me More!