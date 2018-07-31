News
Ok, Bye: A New Documentary On The Disappearance Of Ok Glacier

Ok, Bye: A New Documentary On The Disappearance Of Ok Glacier

Noemi Ehrat
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published July 31, 2018

According to folk tales, Ok, or Okjökull, was one of the breasts of a giantess that turned into stone, the other being Skjaldbreiður. Over the years, it’s had a troubled history, one that you can soon become intimately acquainted with.

Anthropologists from Rice University in the US have produced a documentary film on Ok, Iceland’s former smallest glacier. The film is called ‘Not Ok’, thereby referring to that fact that Okjökull is no longer considered a glacier since 2014, but just another boring mountain. Thanks, global warming!

The film is directed by anthropology Professor Dominic Boyer and Associate Professor Cymene Howe and is narrated by no other than former mayor of Reykjavík and comedian Jón Gnarr. Move over David Attenborough!

“We created this film about a small glacier in a small country in order to bring the huge and often abstract problem of climate change back down to a human scale so that we can better understand how it touches our everyday lives,” director Cymene Howe says. “Iceland’s glaciers supply the country’s rivers and provide fresh water for the population,” she continues. “The melting of the glaciers will have a major impact on the country’s industries, everything from fishing to tourism.”

However, it’s still nice to hike on Ok mountain, which is why the Grapevine panel selected the hike as a runner-up for Best of West Iceland this year.

Note: The film has no relation to the My Chemical Romance song, “I’m Not Ok”.

Info: The world premiere of ‘Not Ok’ will be held at Bíó Paradís on August 17th at 5 PM. There will also be a tour of Ok mountain on August 18th at 9 AM. Both events are free and open to anyone interested. RSVP here.

Latest

News
Chaotic Weather Misers Unveil Forecast For Holiday Weekend

Chaotic Weather Misers Unveil Forecast For Holiday Weekend

by

The least popular group of people in iceland, those mean people at the Icelandic Weather Office, have deemed that this

News
Sluts Of Reykjavík, Unite! The Reykjavík SlutWalk Marches Again

Sluts Of Reykjavík, Unite! The Reykjavík SlutWalk Marches Again

by

Tomorrow—Saturday 28th July—the 8th annual SlutWalk will take place in Reykjavík. The march will start at 14:00 in front of

News
Homelessness On The Rise In Reykjavík

Homelessness On The Rise In Reykjavík

by

Representatives of the opposition parties in the Reykjavík city council held a meeting on the “emergency among the growing homeless

News
Setting An Affirmative Agenda: Iceland To Host 14th Weapons Of Mass Destruction Conference In October

Setting An Affirmative Agenda: Iceland To Host 14th Weapons Of Mass Destruction Conference In October

by

Following the predictably contentious NATO summit in Brussels July 11th-12th, the office of Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir announced that Iceland

News
Island Life: News From The Icelandic Countryside

Island Life: News From The Icelandic Countryside

by

People in northeast Iceland simply cannot shut up about their warm and sunny weather. Campers in Atlavík and Höfðavík for

News
What Are Icelanders Talking About?: Weather, Wages, All We Need Is A Little Patience!

What Are Icelanders Talking About?: Weather, Wages, All We Need Is A Little Patience!

by

As we all know, Iceland is currently in the midst of the worst summer ever recorded. But in the last

Show Me More!