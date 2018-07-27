Sluts Of Reykjavík, Unite! The Reykjavík SlutWalk Marches Again

Tomorrow—Saturday 28th July—the 8th annual SlutWalk will take place in Reykjavík. The march will start at 14:00 in front of Hallgrímskirkja and then proceed down Skólavörðustígur to Austurvöllur, where there will be live music and speeches. This year’s motto is “Let’s fight against violence and walk the drusluganga together,” thereby taking a stand against sexual violence.

Eva Sigurðardóttir, one of the SlutWalk’s organizers, told Fréttablaðið that “this is a safe place where people can come together to demand changes within society and the judiciary, whether they are victims, relatives or simply somebody who is against violence.”

Among the speakers who will take the stage after the walk are Kiana Sif Limehouse and Helga Elín Herleifsdóttir, who each filed a complaint of sexual assault against Reykjavík police officer Aðalbergur Sveinsson.

“I urge everyone to join the walk on Saturday to show solidarity with victims of sexual violence and demand change,” Eva told Fréttablaðið.

