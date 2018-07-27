News
Sluts Of Reykjavík, Unite! The Reykjavík SlutWalk Marches Again

Sluts Of Reykjavík, Unite! The Reykjavík SlutWalk Marches Again

Noemi Ehrat
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published July 27, 2018

Tomorrow—Saturday 28th July—the 8th annual SlutWalk will take place in Reykjavík. The march will start at 14:00 in front of Hallgrímskirkja and then proceed down Skólavörðustígur to Austurvöllur, where there will be live music and speeches. This year’s motto is “Let’s fight against violence and walk the drusluganga together,” thereby taking a stand against sexual violence.

Eva Sigurðardóttir, one of the SlutWalk’s organizers, told Fréttablaðið that “this is a safe place where people can come together to demand changes within society and the judiciary, whether they are victims, relatives or simply somebody who is against violence.”

Among the speakers who will take the stage after the walk are Kiana Sif Limehouse and Helga Elín Herleifsdóttir, who each filed a complaint of sexual assault against Reykjavík police officer Aðalbergur Sveinsson.

“I urge everyone to join the walk on Saturday to show solidarity with victims of sexual violence and demand change,” Eva told Fréttablaðið.

Follow the SlutWalk organisation on Facebook and Instagram.

Latest

News
Homelessness On The Rise In Reykjavík

Homelessness On The Rise In Reykjavík

by

Representatives of the opposition parties in the Reykjavík city council held a meeting on the “state of emergency that increases

News
Setting An Affirmative Agenda: Iceland To Host 14th Weapons Of Mass Destruction Conference In October

Setting An Affirmative Agenda: Iceland To Host 14th Weapons Of Mass Destruction Conference In October

by

Following the predictably contentious NATO summit in Brussels July 11th-12th, the office of Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir announced that Iceland

News
Island Life: News From The Icelandic Countryside

Island Life: News From The Icelandic Countryside

by

People in northeast Iceland simply cannot shut up about their warm and sunny weather. Campers in Atlavík and Höfðavík for

News
What Are Icelanders Talking About?: Weather, Wages, All We Need Is A Little Patience!

What Are Icelanders Talking About?: Weather, Wages, All We Need Is A Little Patience!

by

As we all know, Iceland is currently in the midst of the worst summer ever recorded. But in the last

News
Victory! Reykja-biza Is Having Its Coldest Summer Since Only 1993!

Victory! Reykja-biza Is Having Its Coldest Summer Since Only 1993!

by

Rejoice, all ye who have suffered in this cold and wet Icelandic summer: You might have thought it was the

News
Iceland’s Sovereignty Centenary Sparks Controversy: Danish Anti-Immigration Keynote Speaker Takes Centre Stage

Iceland’s Sovereignty Centenary Sparks Controversy: Danish Anti-Immigration Keynote Speaker Takes Centre Stage

by

On the July 18th, Icelanders nationwide celebrated the centenary of Iceland and Denmark signing the Union Treaty, which recognised Iceland

Show Me More!