News
Icelandic Cop, Thrice Accused Of Sexual Assault, Allowed To Stay On The Force

Icelandic Cop, Thrice Accused Of Sexual Assault, Allowed To Stay On The Force

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
HMH

Published June 25, 2018

Aðalbergur Sveinsson, a Reykjavík police officer and former chair of the Association of Reykjavík Police, was not put on leave while three separate charges of sexual assault were filed against him, Stundin reports, and was elected to chair the Association after charges had been filed.

Mannlíf recently featured an in-depth interview with three women who said they were sexually abused by Aðalbergur, one of them his ten-year-old stepdaughter at the time. These three filed charges against him in 2009, 2011 and 2013 (note: in Iceland, an accuser files charges with the prosecutor’s office, who then decides whether or not to pursue formally charging the accused).

Further, in an earlier interview with Mannlíf, the mother of another of Aðalbergur’s accusers said that he had once visited their home in response to a call for police, after the mother’s daughter had filed charges against him.

“What I found unacceptable is that we were put in the position that if we needed help from the police, we could expect that the man that we had accused of sexually assaulting my daughter would arrive on the scene,” she said.

Aðalbergur had arrived with a another officer, and she told this officer that Aðalbergur was not welcome in her home, and explained why. Aðalbergur still patrols this same area.

Aðalbergur’s questionable behaviour within the force goes back even farther. In 2005, he was sentenced to two years probation after deliberately steering his squad car into the path of a bicyclist, injuring both the cyclist and his own partner in the process. He lied in the police report filed and convinced a few other officers to cover him, but the truth of the matter was later brought to light. On this occasion as well he was not relieved of duty.

Aðalbergur is currently on vacation in Tenerife, and hung up on Stundin reporters who attempted to reach him for a statement.

Latest

News
Iceland Set To Explore Emissions Trading

Iceland Set To Explore Emissions Trading

by

Iceland has not been able to reach its Kyoto Protocol targets, and with the Paris Agreement set to go into

News
Weather: Windy In The East, Wet In The West

Weather: Windy In The East, Wet In The West

by

There is a storm warning in effect for east Iceland, where the weather will be decidedly not conducive to travel.

News
Island Life: Eastern Heatwave, Ambulance Teddy Bears, Police Swoop On Tern Eggs

Island Life: Eastern Heatwave, Ambulance Teddy Bears, Police Swoop On Tern Eggs

by

The warmest, sunniest summers in Iceland take place in Egilsstaðir, and locals literally cannot shut up about it. East Iceland

News
Decent-To-Good Weather For Watching Nigeria v. Iceland Outdoors

Decent-To-Good Weather For Watching Nigeria v. Iceland Outdoors

by

The weather today will be pretty good in Iceland’s capital area, and downright Bahamian for the rest of the country,

News
Airbnb In Iceland: Growing Fast, Driving Up Costs, Mostly Not Registered Legally

Airbnb In Iceland: Growing Fast, Driving Up Costs, Mostly Not Registered Legally

by

Airbnb rentals have doubled in the past two years, pushed up property prices, and the majority of long-term listings are

News
Whalers In Iceland Forbidden From Being In Labour Union

Whalers In Iceland Forbidden From Being In Labour Union

by

Workers within the whaling company Hvalur hf. have been informed by the company that they may not be members of

Show Me More!