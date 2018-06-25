Weather: Windy In The East, Wet In The West

There is a storm warning in effect for east Iceland, where the weather will be decidedly not conducive to travel. Meanwhile, in the western portion of the country, rains are expected to continue.

The Icelandic Met Office shows winds in excess of 15 metres per second and up to 24 metres per second across east Iceland this afternoon. These winds are expected to persist until about 21:00 this evening.

Mercifully, these winds will be accompanied by little to no rain. The same cannot be said for the west, where rains will be showering the greater Reykjavík area until well into the night.

On the plus side, temperatures will be quite warm for most of the country: from 6° to 8° in the southwest to 12° to 14° in the east. The exception is the Westfjords, where temperatures will remain just barely above freezing.

If you are currently in the east or on your way there this afternoon, cancel your plans and wait out the storm. Wherever you’re going isn’t worth risking your life over.