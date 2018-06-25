News
Weather: Windy In The East, Wet In The West

Weather: Windy In The East, Wet In The West

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
John Rogers

Published June 25, 2018

There is a storm warning in effect for east Iceland, where the weather will be decidedly not conducive to travel. Meanwhile, in the western portion of the country, rains are expected to continue.

The Icelandic Met Office shows winds in excess of 15 metres per second and up to 24 metres per second across east Iceland this afternoon. These winds are expected to persist until about 21:00 this evening.

Mercifully, these winds will be accompanied by little to no rain. The same cannot be said for the west, where rains will be showering the greater Reykjavík area until well into the night.

On the plus side, temperatures will be quite warm for most of the country: from 6° to 8° in the southwest to 12° to 14° in the east. The exception is the Westfjords, where temperatures will remain just barely above freezing.

If you are currently in the east or on your way there this afternoon, cancel your plans and wait out the storm. Wherever you’re going isn’t worth risking your life over.

Latest

News
Iceland Set To Explore Emissions Trading

Iceland Set To Explore Emissions Trading

by

Iceland has not been able to reach its Kyoto Protocol targets, and with the Paris Agreement set to go into

News
Icelandic Cop, Thrice Accused Of Sexual Assault, Allowed To Stay On The Force

Icelandic Cop, Thrice Accused Of Sexual Assault, Allowed To Stay On The Force

by

Aðalbergur Sveinsson, a Reykjavík police officer and former chair of the Association of Reykjavík Police, was not put on leave

News
Island Life: Eastern Heatwave, Ambulance Teddy Bears, Police Swoop On Tern Eggs

Island Life: Eastern Heatwave, Ambulance Teddy Bears, Police Swoop On Tern Eggs

by

The warmest, sunniest summers in Iceland take place in Egilsstaðir, and locals literally cannot shut up about it. East Iceland

News
Decent-To-Good Weather For Watching Nigeria v. Iceland Outdoors

Decent-To-Good Weather For Watching Nigeria v. Iceland Outdoors

by

The weather today will be pretty good in Iceland’s capital area, and downright Bahamian for the rest of the country,

News
Airbnb In Iceland: Growing Fast, Driving Up Costs, Mostly Not Registered Legally

Airbnb In Iceland: Growing Fast, Driving Up Costs, Mostly Not Registered Legally

by

Airbnb rentals have doubled in the past two years, pushed up property prices, and the majority of long-term listings are

News
Whalers In Iceland Forbidden From Being In Labour Union

Whalers In Iceland Forbidden From Being In Labour Union

by

Workers within the whaling company Hvalur hf. have been informed by the company that they may not be members of

Show Me More!