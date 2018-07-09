News
Dangerous Storm Warning For Northwest Iceland

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
earth.nullschool.net

Published July 9, 2018

If you plan on traveling into the northwest or over the Highlands, do reconsider.

The Icelandic Met Office reports that there is a “yellow warning” in effect for the northwest and central Highlands. Winds over 20 metres per second are predicted, with gusts that could be much stronger.

As such, they emphasise that these are dangerous driving conditions, especially for “high profile vehicles”, i.e., top-heavy vehicles. In fact, RÚV reports that flights to Ísafjörður and Bíldudalur have been cancelled today.

If you are planning on driving through this area today, cancel those plans. If you’re currently in this area and were planning on driving away from it, book an extra day. The money you spend is worth far less than your life.

For general driving safety in Iceland, check out our interview with forensic pathologist Dr. Sebastian Kunz, who will teach you the simple steps you can take to not die in Iceland.

