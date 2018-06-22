Decent-To-Good Weather For Watching Nigeria v. Iceland Outdoors

The weather today will be pretty good in Iceland’s capital area, and downright Bahamian for the rest of the country, providing perfect conditions for watching the Nigeria-Iceland game outdoors.

The forecast for 15:00 today, when Nigeria plays against Iceland, shows that the south and west of the country at this time will be met with cloudy skies, but light winds and temperatures hovering around 10°C.

Elsewhere, things are decidedly more summerish. In the north and east, the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and even higher temperatures. In Egilsstaðir, always the summerest town in the country, temperatures of 18°C are expected.

This bodes well for those hoping to watch the match outdoors on a giant screen with hundreds of their compatriots. There are numerous locations to do this here in the Reykjavík area. If you’re in some town or village in the countryside, no doubt taking a brief walk around will reveal where the game will be shown.

Whatever the outcome of today’s match, at least the weather will be on our side.

Read more about Iceland’s World Cup adventure here. Get A Smite the World T-shirt here.