News
Whalers In Iceland Forbidden From Being In Labour Union

Whalers In Iceland Forbidden From Being In Labour Union

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published June 21, 2018

Workers within the whaling company Hvalur hf. have been informed by the company that they may not be members of a labour union that recently won a back-wages cases against them in court. A lawyer for the union believes this measure is illegal.

Vilhjálmur Birgisson, chairperson of the Akranes Labour Union (Verkalýðsfélag Akraness), brought the matter to light on his Facebook today, just as whale hunting is kicking off.

Vilhjálmur says that when workers showed up for a meeting with management representatives for Hvalur hf., they were informed that no one working for Hvalur hf. was allowed to be in the Akranes Labour Union anymore. They were told to instead join the West Iceland Labour Union, even though the company lies with Akranes Labour Union territory.

Vilhjálmur believes this order is meant to “punish” his union. RÚV reported on June 14 that the High Court had ordered the whaling company to pay about half a million ISK to a former employee for breach of contract. This case was filed by the Akranes Labour Union.

A lawyer for the union has filed a complaint against Hvalur hf., contending that this ban of theirs is “completely illegal”, referring to Iceland’s existing laws on labour unions.

Latest

News
Airbnb In Iceland: Growing Fast, Driving Up Costs, Mostly Not Registered Legally

Airbnb In Iceland: Growing Fast, Driving Up Costs, Mostly Not Registered Legally

by

Airbnb rentals have doubled in the past two years, pushed up property prices, and the majority of long-term listings are

News
Icelandic Police Reportedly Enjoying Themselves In Russia

Icelandic Police Reportedly Enjoying Themselves In Russia

by

Five Icelandic police officers are in Moscow for the World Cup, although not just to support their country’s team. RÚV

News
Icelandic Government To Meet Over US Border Policy

Icelandic Government To Meet Over US Border Policy

by

Iceland’s parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee will soon meet to discuss how to respond to US policy on the treatment of

News
Icelanders Protest US Border Policy & European Refugee Policy

Icelanders Protest US Border Policy & European Refugee Policy

by

Icelanders, upset at US policy of separating children from asylum seeker parents at the border with the country, are starting

News
What Do Icelanders Think Their Chances Are At The World Cup?

What Do Icelanders Think Their Chances Are At The World Cup?

by

A new poll from Market and Media Research asked Icelanders how far they believe the national men’s team will get

News
Meet One Of The Last Icelanders To Live In A Turf House

Meet One Of The Last Icelanders To Live In A Turf House

by

Elísabet Sveinsdóttir is one of the few remaining Icelanders to live in a traditional turf house, something she looks forward

Show Me More!