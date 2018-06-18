News
Household Water Use During Argentina-Iceland Game Looks Like You’d Expect

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Veitur Utilities PLC

Published June 18, 2018

Capital area utilities company Veitur tracked household water usage during the Argentina-Iceland match, and the results are pretty unsurprising.

According to their data, household water use took an unusually high upwards spike at about 11:00, some two hours before the match, and steadily declined until the match started. At that time, it dropped precipitously.

At halftime, water use spikes back up, just slightly higher than average levels for a typical Saturday, before dropping like a stone again once the match resumes. At the match’s conclusion, water use then returns to normal.

Contrary to popular myth, Iceland’s plumbing system was not overburdened with thousands of simultaneously flushing toilets during any part of this day.

